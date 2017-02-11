Man arrested as ram-raiders try to rob Smethwick jewellers

A BMW crashed into a jewellers as ram raiders fled after a failed heist in Smethwick.

The incident happened at Jai Jewellers, in Cape Hill, yesterday, just before 6pm.

One man was arrested inside while a group in the car fled the scene.

Nothing was believed to have been taken.

The shop was closed on Saturday, while damage to the frontage could clearly be seen.

The owners did not wish to speak at this time.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of an attempted robbery at Jai Jewellers, Cape Hill, Smethwick, at just before 6pm on Friday February, 10.

“A man entered the premises and shortly afterwards a BMW tried to crash through the security door.

“A group of men are then believed to have fled from the vehicle while the a 37 year-old man inside the shop was detained.

“He was arrested and remains in police custody.”