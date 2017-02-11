Police called as flytipping blocks Kinver road

A road has been blocked by flytippers in Kinver.

Wigley Bank Road has been blocked between Kinver Road and Bannut Tree Lane.

Kinver police tweeted: "Attending a report of fly tipping on Wigley Bank Road. Council made aware re removal. Any knowledge/info call us on 101."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org