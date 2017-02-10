Kenichi Phillips murder: Dudley woman charged over fatal shooting

A woman from Dudley has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to the fatal shooting of teenager Kenichi Phillips.

Kenichi died aged 17 when he was shot while sitting in a Seat Ibiza in Ladywood, Birmingham, in March last year.

Disharn Downie, 18, is currently serving life behind bars for the teenager's murder.

Today a 24-year-old woman from Dudley was charged with assisting an offender. Shaleana Samuels, of Elmbridge Way, has been bailed to appear before Walsall Magistrates Court on March 10.

Also in prison over Kenichi's death is Dean Silvera, who was cleared of murder but found guilty of assisting an offender and locked up for seven-and-a-half years in November.