Former Dudley councillor Derrick Hemingsley denies making indecent images of child

A former Dudley councillor has denied making indecent images of a child.

Derrick Hemingsley, who represented Wordsley until last year, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday where he pleaded not guilty to the single charge. The 57-year-old, who was also a governor at Belle Vue Primary School in Wordsley and chairman of the Friends of Wordsley Park, will stand trial in October.

The offence is alleged to have taken place between August 2013 and November 2015.

Hemingsley, of Penzer Street, Kingswinford, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea. Wearing a dark grey suit, the ex-Labour councillor sat in the dock during the hearing which lasted around 15 minutes. A week-long trial was fixed to begin on October 2. He was released on conditional bail.

Heminsgley was put on ‘immediate administrative suspension’ by the Labour party.