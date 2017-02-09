Watch the moment a newsagent fends off a gunman using SPRAY in a terrifying Walsall raid

This is the moment a newsagent fended off a gunman in a terrifying botched armed robbery in Walsall.

Dramatic footage released by West Midlands Police today shows the attacker grabbing a member of the public and dragging him into the shop with the weapon pointed straight at him.

But within seconds, the owner of Kobani Stores pulls out a repellent spray stored under the counter and sees off the hooded raider.

He chases the thug out of the store empty-handed, sending him crashing into a stand of sweets as he goes. One of two suspected accomplices are seen standing by the door as he flees.

Today, Dc Gerry Maley, from Walsall’s CID, said: "We would like to commend the bravery of the owner who refused to hand over cash after the man threatened him.

"This must have been a terrifying experience for him and refused to be intimidated by someone who was armed.

"We are now appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the image to come forward with a name.

"It is believed that the gunman was in company with two others who waited by the door.

"We are determined to find those responsible and we are sure that someone will be able to identify the suspects."

It happened at the West Bromwich Street shop just before midnight on January 9

Anyone with information is urged to contact DC Gerry Maley on 101 and quote 20WS/7007D/17