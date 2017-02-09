Tractor pulled over by police driving down the M54 at Wolverhampton

A tractor was stopped by police after being seen driving down the M54.

It was spotted driving westbound between junction two for Wolverhampton and junction one, close to where the motorway joins the M6.

It was stopped today by officers from the Central Motorways Policing Group and escorted off the motorway, before police dealt with the driver.

A spokesman for the CMPG said: "For any aspiring farmers out there, tractors are prohibited from being driven on motorways."