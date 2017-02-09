Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in row

A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in a row prompting an investigation by police.

Police were called to Bryce Road, Pensnett, near Brierley Hill, yesterday afternoon.

The victim was found with stab injuries to his leg and buttock.

The injuries to the 20-year-old are not thought to be life threatening.

The stabbing happened at around 4pm in the road close to The Dell Stadium.

The road was closed while forensic examinations were carried out at the scene.

Officers have been conducting house to house inquiries.

Anyone with information are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.