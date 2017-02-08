WANTED: E-fit released of carjacking suspect

Police have released a computer generated image of a suspected carjacker who lunged his arm through an open window.

A woman had to fight off the man after he ran towards her vehicle and reached for the inside handle.

The incident, which left the motorist ‘extremely shaken’, took place in Essington on the Burnsnips Road on January 25.

At around 5.45pm, the female victim was driving home in her white Kia Sportage along the A462.

As she approached the traffic lights at the junction of Warstone Road and Broad Lane, she noticed a man sitting on the grass verge.

Suddenly he sprinted towards her door and tried to prise it open.

The man then reached inside the half open window, searching for the handle, but the brave woman fought back and pushed his hands away.

At that point, a member of the public in the car behind shouted at the would-be robber who then ran away towards the general direction of Willenhall.

A police spokesman said: “The female driver was extremely shaken but uninjured.”

The suspect was around 5ft 8ins tall, slim, thought to be in his early 20s and had a tattoo on his left hand. He had shaven dark hair and stubble on his face.

At the time he was wearing a navy or black hooded top and dark backpack with blue denim jeans.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police on 101.