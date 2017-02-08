Rowley Regis stabbing: Victim named locally as tributes left by friends and neighbours
A suspected murder victim who entered a doctors’ surgery with a stab wound has been named locally as Tina Billingham.
Mother-of-two Ms Billingham arrived at Hawes Lane Surgery, Rowley Regis, on Monday afternoon.
She was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.
Flowers have been left outside the 50-year-old's home in Granville Road, Old Hill, Cradley Heath.
One tribute, says: "Tina, rest in peace.
"Always loved and in our thoughts.
"You were a very kind person to everyone that knew you.
"RIP darling."
And today her neighbours paid tribute to her.
Phillip Ainge, aged 21, said: "Every time I spoke to her she was always very kind and caring.
"She would look after the neighbourhood and was friendly with everyone around here.
"She has lived here as long as I can remember."
Hawes Lane Surgery reopened today after closing on Tuesday.
Staff there were unavailable for comment.
A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following Monday's incident.