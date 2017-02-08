Rowley Regis murder investigation: Man charged after partner found at doctor's surgery with stab wounds

A man has been charged with murdering his partner who arrived at a doctor's surgery in Rowley Regis after being stabbed.

Unemployed Ronald Cooke, aged 54, of Granville Road, Old Hill, Cradley Heath, will appear before Dudley Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning.

Police tonight formally identified the victim as Tina Billingham.

A post mortem confirmed the 54-year-old woman died as a result of stab wounds to the chest and stomach.

Officers were called to Rowley Healthcare surgery, in Hawes Lane, at around 3.50pm on Monday after reports she had entered the surgery injured.

Police said she was treated by medical staff but despite their best efforts she was confirmed dead at hospital later that afternoon.