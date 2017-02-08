Parents held over death of newborn baby girl

The parents of a newborn baby girl found dead at a Wolverhampton home over a year ago are on bail suspected of her murder.

Oldbury coroners court heard how police and paramedics were called to an address on Lord Street, Chapel Ash, on December 31, 2015, after receiving a call reporting a stillbirth.

The baby, Fatima Ubartaite-Haidary, was found at the property with lacerations to her chest and a mark on her lower right arm, the inquest heard.

Giving evidence, Detective Chief Inspector Sally Holmes, of the public protection unit, said: “There were marks on the child which can’t be linked to the cause of death.

"There were lacerations on the chest area and also a mark on the lower right arm.”

She said the cause of death remains ‘unascertained’.

On March 23 last year, the parents of Fatima, a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were arrested and interviewed at Wolverhampton Police Station.

The following day the two were bailed pending further inquiries, and are due to answer bail on March 8 this year.

DCI Holmes said that the only explanation for the time it had taken to come before the coroner was due to them ‘seeking expert evidence’.

Multiple medical professionals have examined the baby girl but further evidence is also being sought, with the police stating that they are waiting to hear back and be provided with these reports.



At the inquest, DCI Holmes said: “We are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding this baby’s death and are working closely with the coroner’s office.”

Black Country Coroner Zafar Siddique decided to adjourn the case until March 14 due to the ongoing police investigation.