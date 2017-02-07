Murder suspect quizzed by police after woman stabbed to death

A suspected murderer remained in custody this morning after a woman was stabbed to death in the Black Country.

The woman, who has not yet been named but is believed to be in her 50s, died after arriving with a stab wound at a doctor's surgery in Rowley Regis, where the 54-year-old male suspect was arrested.

An air ambulance was sent to Rowley Healthcare on the corner of Hawes Lane and St Giles Avenue after the wounded woman arrived at around 3.50pm yesterday, but she died in hospital a short time later.

The man, who is West Midlands Police's only suspect, was arrested at the surgery on suspicion of murder and was helping officers with their enquiries last night, the force said.

The area was cordoned off for forensic examinations yesterday and Rowley Healthcare remained closed today.

Notices posted on the front door of the surgery this morning said: "Due to a major incident occurring here yesterday we will be closed to patients today.

"The phone lines will be open for any medical queries.

"Please post any medication requests through the letter box.

"We will reopen tomorrow morning at 8am.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Kindest regards, Hawes Lane Surgery."