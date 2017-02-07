'I thought I would be killed': Dudley taxi driver beaten by passengers

A taxi driver has told how he feared he would be killed when he was brutally attacked by two of his passengers.

Sheakh Arbaz was punched repeatedly as he sat in the driver's seat expecting to be paid his fare.

His attackers only stopped when people emerged from nearby homes having been alerted by the driver's screams.

They ran off with around £50 of his takings, his mobile phone and keys, leaving him stranded.

Mr Arbaz, who drives for ABM Taxis, picked the pair up from his base in Stourbridge town centre at around 4.30am on Saturday morning.

He said they originally asked to be taken to The Village Hotel in Dudley before changing their minds and directing the driver to Hallchurch Road in Holly Hall, Dudley.

When Mr Arbaz pulled up he said he spotted one of the men trying to burn the back seat and asked them what they were doing.

One of them then got out and approached the driver's side window.

The father-of-four wound down his window expecting payment but the man took his keys from the ignition and demanded money. He was then attacked.

Mr Arbaz, aged 43, said: "I was shocked and was panicking.

"I thought I was going to be killed. If the neighbours had not heard I don't know if they would have stopped.

"I was hit three or four times, after that I don't remember. I was trying to save myself.

"I can't even speak right now. I was screaming for help."

Mr Arbaz said there was no indication of what was about to happen when the passengers, described as white and in their early 20s, got into the taxi.

An ambulance was called for the bloodied taxi driver who was taken to Russells Hall Hospital. He received stitches in a gash on his face.

Shaz Saleem, chairman of the Dudley Taxi Association, condemned the attack.

He said: "We're very angry about this incident. Nobody should work in an unsafe environment."

West Midlands Police has launched an investigation and has asked for anyone with information to call them on 101.