E&S investigates people trafficking: Alone, at risk and a sexual plaything

‘I provide the exactly service you requested’. It is a seedy, uncomfortable promise made in broken English by a prostitute working five minutes from Wolverhampton city centre.

On her online profile on an adult work website, Eva provides a long list of what she ‘enjoys’ and provides pictures of herself undressed.

If it makes uneasy reading, it gets worse upon paying the 24-year-old a visit.

I arranged the meeting over a mobile phone. A phone call and a few text messages, including one which replied ‘when you are here, I give you’ when I asked for the address, and I was outside the large terraced house.

It was a cold day and I was wrapped up warm as I walked up the pathway leading to the front door of the home.

Sheepishly I looked around as she half-opened the door for me. Dressed in a dirty white bathrobe, she smiled and stepped back as I went into the hallway.

I can’t be the only punter who feels nervous, because the first move she makes is to try to settle me – she kisses me on the cheek and smiles.

We walk through her empty, dark living room, past the kitchen and head up a narrow staircase before pausing at the landing.

She suddenly looks unsure before pointing me to the first doorway on the left hand side.

It is an ugly sight. Liquids and condoms are scattered across a table next to a low-standing bed with sheets which don’t look, or smell, freshly washed.

On the floor are piles of clothes and an ashtray next to the bed.

Closing the door behind us, Eva quickly slips off her bathrobe, revealing her pink lingerie. She unclips the back of her bra and then stands in front of me, calm as you like.

We agree my stay – 15 minutes. The money – £40 – is handed over. And she asks ‘what do you want? Sex?’

It is hardly romantic.

I pause. She is already stepping toward me. I step back, drop my head and say I’d like a back massage.

Her turn to pause. She looks genuinely shocked. I get the feeling this is not what the usual punter asks for.

So numb by sex from strangers, it makes no difference what I’d have asked. I almost feel a tinge of disappointment from her as I pull my top off and lie forward on the bed.

She tells me she has a ‘so good’ massage liquid she has brought from Romania, her home country. But it could be anything as she squeezes some into her hand and begins to rub it in my back.

The massage is terrible. But then how often is she asked to do one.

But the treatment gave me the chance to talk to Eva, find out more about her life, albeit through a conversation of broken English and one-word answers.

She tells me she is from Bucharest, Romania. She arrived in Wolverhampton ‘not long ago’ with a friend, who turns out is in a room next door with another customer.

She ‘loves’ Wolverhampton, but when pushed for where, she goes silent. I suspect she does not get out much.

Then she tells me she will be going to Leeds soon with her friend. I ask why, she says she knows someone who will take them.

I ask how busy she is. She says ‘not so much’. But, she adds, she has another person coming in 15 minutes. Lovely.

The massage ends quickly. We sit up, talk a bit more, but the conversation is hardly flowing. She struggles with English and is emotionally closed.

She checks her phone. I look around. I can’t see any cameras, no security. I feel sorry for her.

Every day she does this, six or seven times a day.

And she probably lives in a back room or somewhere close.

And her job, while putting herself in danger every time someone visits, is to be a sexual play thing. There to meet the needs of bored men. The time runs out. She hints it is time to leave, steps up from the bed and slips back on her same lingerie and bathrobe.

She shows me down, opens the door and promises me more if I come back. The door shuts, ready for the next punter 10 minutes later. I hope she finds freedom from the shackles of slave prostitution sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile outside our reporter kept watch. He says: “The second undercover operation was a much more nervy affair. Not knowing the exact address our man was due to enter I followed at a relatively safe distance. Pangs of anxiety spiked as my colleague turned a corner and temporarily went out of sight. But after around 10 minutes he eventually went inside an unremarkable terraced house. Wary of anyone potentially standing watch I carried on walking past the property and pitched myself up against a wall about 50 metres down so I could see anyone coming and going.

After around 15 agonising minutes, the door opened and our reporter walked out. He strode passed me like we had never met whilst I kept watch of the home. A few minutes later a burly man walked in through the front door. I waited for another quarter of an hour to elapse and sure enough the same man then emerged as the door opened once more. Another customer? The woman’s manager coming to collect his fee? Or an innocent unsuspecting acquaintance? You decide.”

In tomorrow's Express & Star - Trafficking victims tell their harrowing stories