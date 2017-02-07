Community order for ex-mercenary caught growing cannabis

A former mercenary has been given a community order after he was caught growing cannabis at his home.

Stephen Holte, of Beresford Crescent, West Bromwich, was growing the drug for his own use after deciding to self-medicate, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

The 46-year-old served in the Army for 15 years until 2003 and the following year became a mercenary, said Mr David Swinnerton, defending.

Holte continued to work as a hired fighter for a further eight years and now suffers from severe anxiety and depression, the court was told.

“He has seen things which affected him later in life, but his military career kept him out of trouble,” said Mr Swinnerton. No further details were given.

The defendant rejected drugs prescribed for his mental difficulties by a doctor after being warned that they could trigger suicidal thoughts.

A friend had apparently taken his own life shortly before the visit to the medic.

Mr Swinnerton said: “Growing cannabis was his own way of trying to make himself feel calmer, but he is now taking the proper medication.”

Police found 21 plants under cultivation when they swooped on Holte’s home on November 15.

Holte pleaded guilty to being involved in the production of cannabis and was given a 12-month community order with a two-month night-time curfew.