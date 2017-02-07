Bigamist told new wife his ex had died of cancer

A bigamist led a double life after telling his second wife that his previous spouse had died of cancer when in fact they were still married.

Michael Hardy told a web of lies to both Caroline Lacey, who he wed in 2014, and Joanne White, who he married in December last year, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

The truth emerged when the two wives came face to face after Miss Lacey became suspicious of his behaviour and tracked him down.

Hardy, 46 admitted bigamy and was yesterday given a six-month suspended jail sentence and ordered to carry out 120 hours community service.

The court heard Miss Lacey is now seeking a divorce while Miss White wants to ‘make a go of it’.

Hardy started dating Miss White after his marriage with Miss Lacey became strained, the hearing was told.

To conceal his infidelity from Miss Lacey – with whom he shared a home in Walsall – he claimed to have suffered an accident at work for which he needed hospital treatment and lied about attending a number of follow-up appointments.

Mr Edward Soulsby, prosecuting, said he was actually visiting Miss White at her home in Barnes Hill, Birmingham. Mr Soulsby added: “He would stay with Miss White regularly and he proposed to her five weeks before Christmas.

"She said yes and on the 16th of December they married at a register office in Birmingham.

“He had told her that he was single . . . and that he had no children. He actually has three children. He named Caroline Lacey correctly but told Miss White she was his ex-wife and explained she had died about a year ago of cancer.”

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard Hardy and Miss Lacey lived together in Kent before moving to Walsall sometime between 2014 and 2016.

She became suspicious after seeing Barnes Hill in the search history of his sat nav and drove to Birmingham on Boxing Day to investigate.

She came across her husband’s van in which he was sat with Miss White.

Mr Soulsby, said: “Miss Lacey gets out of her car and asks who the woman is with him in the van.

At the same time Miss White gets out and declares she is his wife and that they married recently. Miss Lacey also says she is his wife and that they married two years ago.”

Hardy, of Gibbons Road, Selly Oak, Birmingham, was reported to police by Miss Lacey the following day.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Hardy, who had worked as a landscape contracts manager, said he was ‘truly’ sorry.

He added: “In hindsight if I could go back in time I would have really worked at it with Caroline.

"I should have realised family comes first instead of burying my head in the sand. I am truly sorry for the struggles I have put her through.”