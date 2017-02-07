Armed police swoop on Stafford burglary suspect after victim injured

Armed police swooped to make an arrest after a man was injured in a burglary in Stafford.

The victim, 48, was said to have been assaulted in the burglary, which happaned in Moss Pit, Stafford, last Wednesday.

He did not need hospital treatment.

The following day a man aged 37 from Penkridge was arrested in a raid that also involved armed police because of 'information received' by officers.

The man arrested has been bailed to a date next month.

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 80 of February 1, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.