Three years for £4: Armed robber locked up after snatching loose change

A handful of coins cost an armed robber dearly after he started a three-year jail sentence for a raid in which he escaped with just £4.

Mark Davies walked behind the counter at HK Foods, Hall Park Street, Bilston, and threatened the wife of the owner with a knife, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

The 30-year-old, who had a £120-a-day drug habit, had part of his face covered and his hood pulled up, but the woman still recognised him as a regular customer.

Mr Howard Searle, prosecuting, said: “She could only see his eyes, but still knew who it was.

"He stood in front of her with the knife in his hand, pointed the blade at her stomach and ordered her to open the till.”

The frightened woman screamed in terror and spooked the robber, who snatched £4 worth of loose change from the counter before fleeing on November 16, 2016.

The woman’s husband, who had been in the rear of the shop, heard her cry and rushed to help after picking up a broom to defend himself with. He reached the counter as Davies ran into the street.

Mr Jonathan Veasey-Pugh, defending, said: “This was a silly, desperate armed robbery which was bungled and chaotic.”

Davies, of Sidwick Crescent, Ettingshall, admitted robbery and was sent to prison by Recorder Martin Wasik who said: “You only took a small amount of money, but that is neither here nor there. It is the nature of the offence that is important.

“This kind of premises is vulnerable to robbery and the courts must protect them.”