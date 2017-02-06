'There is a grave waiting for you': Prison for man who threatened to kill sister

A man who threatened to kill his sister after she left the family home has been jailed.

Raza Ali sent a host of chilling messages to his sister, who lives in Wolverhampton, after she told her family that she would never return to the home on September 13, 2016.

Ali, along with another brother who has already been convicted of harassment, sent her threatening messages between September 13 and 15.

Text messages from Ali, of Purley Grove, Birmingham, included: “Watch, I’m going to put you in hospital battered and bruised,” “I’m going to stab you with a knife” and “You won’t last an extra hour. There is a grave waiting for you.”

Other messages were sent through the WhatsApp messenger service.

One described how Ali, aged 34, planned to throw acid in his sister’s face.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how Ali had already committed a long string of offences against women, including some against his ex-wife.

Mr Christopher Gibbons, defending, said Ali’s second wife died in childbirth with their second child in India and Ali is keen to bring his two daughters back to the UK.

Ali, who appeared in court by videolink from HMP Birmingham, was jailed for 18 months. Under the terms of a restraining order he must not contact his sister.

He had denied one count of sending a letter, communication or article conveying a threatening message, but was found guilty after trial at Walsall magistrates’ court.

Judge John Wait told him: “Your history of violence towards women is a serious aggravating feature in this case.

"Your sister sought to establish her own independence but you, with your brother, were not prepared to accept that.”