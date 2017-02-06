Murder investigation launched after woman dies from stab wound at Rowley Regis doctor's surgery

A murder investigation is underway in Rowley Regis after a woman died from a stab wound at a doctor's surgery.

A man has been arrested after police were called to Rowley Healthcare on Hawes Lane, at around 3.50pm this afternoon following reports that a woman had arrived at the doctor's surgery with a stab wound.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 50s, was treated by medical staff and taken to hospital but despite their best efforts it became apparent that there was nothing that could be done to save her life and she sadly died a short time later.

The area has been cordoned off while forensic experts examine the scene.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at the surgery on suspicion of murder and is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Enquiries are on-going but police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the murder.