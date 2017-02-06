Man arrested after after class A drugs found in Wolverhampton house raid

A man has been arrested after a police raid found class A drugs in a house.

Officers from Ettingshall raided the property in Byrne Road, Blakenhall.

Using a drugs warrant to get into the property, police found a quantity of class A drugs .

The 51-year-old was arrested at the scene on Thursday.

Tweeting about the incident on Friday, Ettingshall WMP said: “A drugs warrant was executed yesterday in Byrne Road, Blakenhall.

"A quantity of Class A drugs were recovered, and a 51-year-old male was arrested at the scene.”

Police found class A drugs at a flat in Queens Court, Fallings Park, last month.

Bags containing white and brown powder were found at the property.

Scales for measuring out deals and plastic bags to pack drugs in were also discovered.

No-one was at the address at the time of the search.

Officers are continuing to make inquiries in order to try and locate the occupants.

Anyone with information should call West Midlands Police on 101.