Birmingham shooting: Further arrests after man injured in city centre

Two more arrests have been made after a man was shot when violence broke out at a nightspot in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old victim was shot in the leg during disorder in Sherlock Street, near Digbeth, on Saturday night.

Police had cordoned off streets around the Second City Suite following the shooting at around 9am.

The men, aged 43 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both have been released on bail with strict conditions.

Four men arrested previously have also been bailed pending further inquiries.

The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, from Force CID, said: “We continue to piece together the circumstances of the shooting and I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken to us and has any information - regardless of how insignificant you think it may be - to please get in touch."

Information can be passed directly to the investigation team by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.