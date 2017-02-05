Man shot during disorder in Birmingham city centre prompting police probe

A man has been shot after violence broke out in Birmingham city centre prompting a police investigation.

Four men have been arrested after the victim was shot in the leg following reports of disorder last night.

Part of Sherlock Street close to the junction of Hurst Street by the Second City Suite venue has been cordoned off by police.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition after police were called just after 9pm.

Two men, aged 18 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of assault and two more, aged 26 and 31, remain in custody on suspicion of firearms offences.

The immediate area has been cordoned off while forensic experts complete a detailed search and officers are trawling CCTV to establish what happened.

Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, from Force CID, said: "This is a fast paced enquiry, we have spoken to a number of witnesses and there is CCTV coverage in the area.

"I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken to us and has information which would assist to come forward as soon as possible."

Information can be given to police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.