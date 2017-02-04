Burglar threw stolen jewellery away after raid at neighbour's house

A burglar who stole jewellery from a neighbour before throwing the items away because he couldn’t sell them has been given a suspended sentence.

Adam Follows, of Sandbank Road, Bloxwich, was living at Dolphin House, Goscote, when he broke into another flat at the property, before taking a pair of Nike Air Max trainers, a silver necklace and a silver bracelet on September 22 last year.

After admitting his crime to police, Follows, 35, said he had stolen the items to sell in order to get enough money to leave Dolphin House, where he said it was too easy for him to purchase drugs after a number of years of sobriety.

He then admitted selling the trainers to a stranger on the street but said he discarded the jewellery as he was unable to sell it.

Follows, who has 30 convictions to his name, mostly involving cases of theft, pleaded guilty at Walsall Magistrates' Court to one charge of burglary on October 21, 2016.

He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 1, where he was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years, a one year community order, a 20-hour rehabilitation requirement, a curfew preventing him from leaving home between 9pm and 6am for two months and a requirement to carry out 50 hours unpaid work.

Prosecuting, Miss Fiona Cortese, said: “The victim had left her flat on the evening of September 22.

“She returned the following day to discover her door was open.

“The flat was untidy and she discovered that the items had been taken.

“The incident has left her frightened of sleeping in her own flat.

“She had been suffering with depression and this made that worse for a period.”

Defending Follows, Mr David Swinnerton said that he had been desperate to leave Dolphin House.

He was making a bid to get clean from drugs and start a better life with his partner.

He added that he admitted everything to police when questioned and was fully aware of his mistakes.

He said: “The defendant had drug issues in the past but prior to moving to this property he found it all too easy to fall back into that trap.

“He wanted to get out of there and stole these items out of desperation.

“Since this happened he has in fact managed to move away, get clean from drugs and get himself a job.

“He has told me today that he completely accepts responsibility for what happened and he regrets his error.”

Sentencing, Judge James Burbidge QC said: “This was no doubt a serious offence, you knew that your neighbour was not in and took advantage of that.

“However, you did admit what you had done at the first opportunity.”