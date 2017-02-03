Watch the moment West Midlands Police arrest two Romanian sex trafficking suspects

This is the moment two men were arrested by West Midlands Police in a probe into suspected slavery at brothels in the region.

The raid came after intelligence suggested the address was being used by traffickers luring women from Eastern Europe into the sex industry.

The Romanian men, aged 35 and 50, were today being questioned on suspicion of slavery offences after last night's raid in the Foleshill area of Coventry.

Det Insp Wes Martin, said: “The warrant was executed on the back of police intelligence suggesting women are being brought from Romania and forced into the sex industry.

“We’ve identified several adverts on adult websites with links to addresses in Coventry we suspect are being used as illegal brothels and where women are being made to work.

“The address was searched and we’ve recovered documentation, phones and computer equipment – all of which will be analysed for potential evidence – plus bank cards and a quantity of cash.”

Two more Romanian nationals were held in the city on January 18 and later charged with running a brothel.

A woman aged 22 was 'safeguarded' by police and his since been repatriated to Romania.

Det Insp Martin added: “If anyone suspects people are being exploited in their community, or has concerns an address is being used to house people who’ve been trafficked into the country, I’d urge them to call us so we can take action.”