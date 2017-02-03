Thief steals phone as shop owner helps elderly customer

A shop owner has spoken of his shock after a thief stole a phone from his shop while he was helping an elderly customer.

Jaspreet Singh, who owns Fonestech in Kingswinford, passed the new iPhone 6S to a man, who he believed was a genuine customer, shortly before he ran away with it.

The incident was captured on CCTV and police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The phone was stolen on Tuesday at around 1.30pm when Mr Singh was busy helping an elderly customer at his shop in Townsend Place.

Mr Singh said: “He was in the shop for around five or 10 minutes. He asked to have a look at the phone so I passed it to him but he ran away straight away.

"I was completely shocked and contacted the police straight away.”

Mr Singh, aged 34, added: “This is the first time something like this has happened to me.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We received reports of a mobile phone being taken from FonesTech, Townsend Place, Kingswinford, at just before 1.40pm on Tuesday.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101.”