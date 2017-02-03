Suspects hunted after early-hours Stourbridge attack

Police are hunting three men after a group of friends were attacked on a night out in the Black Country.

A man was knocked out and suffered a fractured eye socket, nose and cheek bone during the assault on Stourbridge High Street, which happened at around 1am on January 7.

Three people have already been arrested and bailed in connection with the attack, but detectives are now searching for three more men.

Anyone who recognises the two men in the pictures above is urged to contact Laura Wagstaff at l.wagstaff@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111..