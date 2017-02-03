No jail for Walsall man who beat up girlfriend on way home from nightclub

A jealous 32-year-old man who beat up his girlfriend after she danced with somebody else at a nightclub has been handed a suspended jail term.

Partially-sighted Bickram Ram, who had a history of disputes with women, turned nasty after an evening out with his partner of 10 months.

The couple argued on the journey home from club in Birmingham after Ram accused her of dancing with other men at the club, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

“When they got back home he slapped her across the face, pushed her to the floor and his foot then came into contact with her face as he passed by although it is not suggested that this was a deliberate stamp,” explained Mr William Dudley, prosecuting.

The victim suffered bruising and discomfort to her jaw together with a swollen left eye in the bust up on December 20, 2015, but the pair still spent the rest of the night together, the court heard.

Next morning Ram followed his partner to the care home where she worked and continued the row with such ferocity that her anxious colleagues called police who arrested him.

Mr Makkan Shoker, defending, said: “At the time he was in a mental state that was not good for him or her. They were not compatible.

"He must learn to be more accommodating with other people if he is to get on in life.”

The couple split after the incident and have not seen each other since, the court heard.

Meanwhile Ram, who is blind in one eye and has only partial sight in the other, has turned his life around and is now a university student, concluded Mr Shoker.

The defendant from Gorway Road, Walsall, who had previous convictions for a public order offence and breaching a non molestation order with another woman, pleaded guilty to assault and was given a two-month prison sentence suspended for a year with a five-year restraining order banning any contact with his former partner.

Judge James Burbidge QC told him: “You are someone who has, in significant ways, shown disrespect in the way you have treated women who came into your live.”