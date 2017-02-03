'Dr Evil' tattoo artist in court over ear removal and tongue splitting

A Wolverhampton tattoo artist accused of crimes relating to tongue splitting and removing an ear and nipple is appearing in court today.

Brendan McCarthy, who runs Dr Evils Body Modification Emporium, is charged with six counts of wounding relating to what police described as consensual body modification procedures. He is due at Walsall Magistrates Court this morning.

The separate charges relate to the removal of a client’s ear, removal of a client’s nipple and tongue splitting procedures carried on clients at his city centre salon, also known as Punctured Body Piercing and Modification, on Princess Alley.

McCarthy, aged 47, was arrested in December 2015 after a complaint to Wolverhampton council’s environmental health team over concerns about his lack of medical qualifications, the suitability of his salon and unregulated actions.

A separate investigation regarding these concerns is being carried out by the city council.