Paedophile who sexually assaulted baby locked up for 14 years

A man who sexually assaulted a baby and had more than 1,000 indecent images of children on his phone has been jailed for 14 years.

Craig Palmer pleaded guilty to a string of child sex offences in December and was sentenced for the crimes at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

The 33-year-old of Blakesley Grove, Stechford, Birmingham, admitted eight counts of sexual assault, which took place when the baby girl was aged between five and 12 months.

He also pleaded guilty to a further 14 offences including making, possessing and distributing indecent photographs of children.

There was also one count of inciting or causing child prostitution and pornography and all the offences took place between December 2014 and February 2016, West Midlands Police said.

Detective Inspector Jim Foy from the force said it has been a "disturbing" case for the officers to pursue.

"This has been a difficult and protracted investigation that has had at its heart the protection of children," he said.

"Palmer has been found guilty of horrendous offences that have been particularly disturbing for my officers to pursue.

"However, due to their professionalism and determination this offender has been found guilty and will now suffer his punishment."

Police investigating the case discovered Palmer's crimes after a tip-off from the National Crime Agency linked him to indecent images of children posted online.

Officers moved in to arrest him at his then home in Fairfax Road, Sutton Coldfield in February 2016 and seized his mobile phone to gather further evidence.

Full forensic analysis revealed he had a haul of more than 1,000 pornographic images of young children on the phone, including some showing him sexually assaulting the baby.

Mr Foy added: "Anyone who downloads photographs of abuse of children creates a market for those photographs and that leads to other children being abused.

"Please be assured that West Midlands Police is determined to identify such offenders and put them before the courts."