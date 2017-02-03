'£3m of engines' stolen from Jaguar Land Rover in West Midlands lorry heist

Jaguar Land Rover has offered a reward after engines reportedly worth £3 million were stolen from one of its West Midlands factories.

The car maker said it was working with West Midlands Police to investigate the theft but declined to comment on reports that a stolen lorry was twice allowed to drive into and out of its 300-acre plant in Solihull.

Reports said the truck was hooked up to trailers containing engines, which are thought to have been unloaded in the Coventry area. It is not clear if the engines were ones made at the i54 plant near Wolverhampton.

JLR's plant in Lode Lane, Solihull, which produces Discovery and Range Rover models, is the firm's largest manufacturing facility.

JLR makes engines at its i54 site near Wolverhampton, and transports them to the produciton line at Solihull where it makes its Jaguar F-Pace and XE models. The company also received engines from Ford for use in its larger Ranger Rover and Discovery vehicles.

A JLR spokesman said: "We can confirm that we are working closely with West Midlands Police to investigate the theft of engines from the Solihull manufacturing plant.

"A reward is on offer to anyone who has information which leads to the successful recovery of these engines.

"It would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment whilst this investigation is ongoing."