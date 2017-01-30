Thug, 47, jailed for pub bottle attack

A middle-aged thug, who repeatedly hit another customer over the head with a bottle when trouble flared at a Black Country pub, has been jailed for eight months.

Leslie Madeley weighed in when his 25-year-old friend Jamie Parsons became involved as a dispute between two women escalated into pushing and shoving, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

The 47-year-old was already holding the bottle used to strike Martin Jeavons who was also being punched by Parsons at the Bulls Head near the Rowley Regis homes of the attackers, said Mr Kevin Jones, prosecuting. Unfortunately, Mr Jeavons had only been trying to restore order when targeted, it was said.

The bottle remained intact during the assault and caused a relatively minor cut to the skull.

The victim remembered little about the assault on August 21, but later told police: “I bled a lot and did not deserve what happened. I was only trying to stop the incident from escalating.”

Mr Mukhtar Ubhi, defending both men, said: “This was a short lived incident. Something had gone on before it occurred which was not the fault of either of the defendants.

“Parsons was minding his own business when a woman came up and started pointing her finger at him. She was ushered away but came back and started a fight with a woman who was with Parsons.

“He then got involved in a fight with the injured party. Madeley saw this and went to help his friend. His involvement lasted no more than seven seconds. Both he and Parsons were then held back and did not approach the victim again.”

Madeley, of Windsor Road, Rowley Regis, had 12 previous convictions involving 29 separate offences. These included a serious bottle attack 22 years ago and more recent incidents of battery and criminal damage.

He and his co-accused both admitted assault.

Ma deley was jailed for eight months while Parsons received a three-month prison term suspended for a year with 120 hours’ unpaid work and was ordered to pay £750 compensation with £340 costs.