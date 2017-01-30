Plea date set for man accused of stabbing Smethwick man to death on 11A bus

A man charged with stabbing a fellow passenger to death on the top deck of a late-night bus will appear before a crown court judge next month.

Kieran Gillespie is alleged to have knifed 36-year-old Leon Barrett- Hazle, from Smethwick, around 15 times following an exchange of words that turned violent on the upper deck.

The 11A outer circle bus was travelling along Rookery Road, Handsworth, at around 10.45pm last Monday when the attack took place.

At Birmingham Crown Court today, a date for a plea and directions hearing was set for February 27.

If Gillespie pleads guilty to his murder charge, a trial will provisionally start on July 17.

The 25-year-old, of Wellsbourne Road, Handsworth, had been due to appear in court on video link but instead the hearing went ahead in his absence. He remains in custody.