Thug who attacked police officer walks out of open prison

An inmate jailed for attacking a police officer and making threats to kill was being hunted today after going for a walk from his open prison and not coming back.

Michael Wilson is serving an indeterminate sentence for offences that also include robbery and possessing a mobile phone in prison.

Police say Wilson, 38, left HMP Hewell in Redditch at about 6am on December 18 but did not return.

Details of Wilson, who has connections to West Bromwich, Stafford and London, were released today.

He is 5ft 10ins, with close cropped hair, a full beard and a gold, capped tooth.

West Mercia Police said: "Anyone who sees Wilson or has any information about his whereabouts is advised not to approach him but to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 212S of 18 December."