Injured policeman speaks of ordeal as thug who ran him down is jailed

A police officer who knocked down by a driver speeding away from a suspected drug deal has spoken of his ordeal, as the motorist was jailed for 17 months.

Uninsured and unlicensed Mohammed Asim careered into Sgt Alan Hands as he and a colleague walked up to a silver VW Golf they believed was being used in drug dealing.

He reversed at speed, crashing into a skip, before accelerating and clipping Sgt Hands.

The officer smashed the driver’s window with his baton in an attempt to stop the car − as he made for the car-park exit.

Sgt Hands was knocked off his feet, and suffered leg injuries that kept him off work for three weeks. Both the driver and the car's owner have now been jailed.

Sgt Hands said the incident showed the dangers police officers can face.

He said: "I’ve undergone CT scans and six months of physiotherapy to try and alleviate the back pain. Thankfully my injuries weren’t more serious…but my wife, in-particular, was very shaken up by what happened and asked me to consider my future as a front line officer.

"I’m pleased that the offenders finally admitted the offences."

Car owner, Yasmeen Naila, was traced to an address in Western Road, Erdington.

She reported the car stolen just two hours after the incident and denied all knowledge of the incident, on August 6, 2015.

The Golf was found in Aston Road, Dudley, under a sheet of tarpaulin, with Asim’s fingerprints on the bodywork.

Asim was arrested from his home in Queens Cross, Dudley, and was picked out by the officers in an ID parade.

Naila, 33, was arrested for questioning on suspicion of lying to officers.

Naila, from Highfield Road, Saltley, told officers she was not in Dudley on the day of the collision, but an investigation showed her phone being active in the area

He was jailed for 17 months, while Naila was given 12-months for perverting the course of justice. Both admitted the offences.

Investigating officer, Dc Pete Miller described Asim and Naila as "persistent liars".

He added: "This was a nasty incident and one that could have resulted in very serious injury for the officer involved.

"Asim drove off leaving Sgt Hands lying on the floor and not knowing how badly hurt he was − and then, along with Naila, concocted a series of lies in a bid to escape punishment."