Winson Green riot: Second inmate charged after disorder broke out at Birmingham jail

A second man has been charged in connection with disorder after a riot at Birmingham's Winson Green Prison.

Robert Smith, aged 33, is to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today accused of prison mutiny.

It comes after large-scale disorder at the jail also known as HMP Birmingham last month.

West Midlands Police said its officers are continuing to work with the Prison Service and G4S in investigating the disorder on December 16.

It came after a man appeared at court yesterday charged with the same offence.