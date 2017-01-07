Winson Green riot: Oldbury inmate appears in court after disorder at Birmingham jail

A prison inmate from Oldbury appeared in court charged with taking part in last month's disorder at Winson Green Prison.

Robert Smith, aged 33, from Oldbury, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court charged with prison mutiny earlier today.

He will next appear at Birmingham Crown Court on February 3.

Last week Ross Queen appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court charged with two charges of prison mutiny and one of taking a photograph without authorisation after allegedly posing in a riot helmet for a picture alongside another prisoner.

Queen, 30, from Northfield, will also appear next at Birmingham Crown Court on February 3.

The charges are in relation to the large-scale disorder at the jail, known as HMP Birmingham, last month.

West Midlands Police said its officers are continuing to work with the Prison Service and G4S in investigating the disorder on December 16.