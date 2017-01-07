JAILED: Crook drove at double the speed limit then tried to flee police in tyre-less Mercedes

A serial criminal, who drove a stolen £30,000 car on the rims of its wheels after its tyres were torn off during a chase through the Black Country, has been jailed for four years.

Andrew Twist, aged 35, reached 90mph in a 40mph zone, went through red lights and travelled the wrong way around traffic islands in a black Mercedes ML250 hours after it had been stolen from Stourbridge, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

He struck glancing blows to two cars while others – and at least one cyclist – were forced to swerve and mount the pavement to avoid a collision. A police car was deliberately driven into.

The stolen Mercedes was identified by a vehicle recognition camera on the A41 Black Country Route near Wednesbury around 3pm on August 24 last year.

Police patrols were alerted and it was soon spotted by an unmarked traffic car travelling in the opposite direction along the dual carriageway that quickly turned round to give chase.

Prosecutor Mr David Iles said: "The defendant then made a frantic, desperate and despairing effort to outrun the police without success.

"He displayed a deplorable standard of driving cannoning into police cars, deliberately driving on the rims of the car’s wheels and hitting other vehicles. The pursuit continued for 6.6 miles and lasted up to 15 minutes.”

Six police cars were involved in the pursuit which continued along the A41 before peeling off into the centre of West Bromwich - driving past the police station - and heading towards Tividale.



Three police stingers were deployed during the chase, with two bursting the Mercedes’ tyres.

The defendant continued while the rubber shredded and each tyre in turn was ripped from the wheels leaving the car travelling on the rims - and still would not stop.

At times the 'chase' was reduced to a crawl as the convoy of vehicles travelling at 15 mph until the police cars were given permission to box in the badly damaged Mercedes in Dudley Road West, Tividale.

Twist locked himself in the car forcing an officer to smash the driver's window with a baton.

Mr Iles said: "The defendant was still making efforts to escape and struggled with the police. He was full of fight and had to be handcuffed."



Mr Stephen Hamblett, defending, said: “He had acquired the Mercedes and was on his way to sell it to get money for drugs. He panicked when spotted because he knew the vehicle had been stolen. Much of the chase was at a low speed. It was futile. He was going nowhere and the end was inevitable."

Twist, of Leys Crescent, Brierley Hill, admitted dangerous driving, having neither insurance nor licence and handling stolen property.

Recorder Greg Pryce told him: "Blatant, arrogant and reckless driving like this is rare."