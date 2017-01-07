Grandfather hoarded replica guns brought online at home in Cannock

A grandfather who hoarded replica guns he bought online after scouring the internet had been cautioned for committing the same crime four years ago.

Police officers found three replicas when they executed a warrant to search Ronald Anderson’s home following a tip-off last May.

The ‘guns’ could have been converted into usable weapons, Cannock Magistrates' Court was told.

The 67-year-old military enthusiast had previously been warned about keeping similar weapons and was cautioned by police in 2013.

But when officers searched his home in Edison Close, Cannock, on May 12 last year, they found BBM Bruni MOD P4 9m, Walther P99 9mm and Berretta Replica 92 Auto handguns. None of them were able to shoot bullets.

The defendant admitted three counts of possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid, gas, electrical incapacitation device or thing at a hearing last month.

Representing himself, he said: “Because of the item that I bought on the internet, it nearly ended my marriage, which now is hopefully on track. It was a foolish, stupid thing to do. I realise that now. I am very sorry it all happened.”

Prosecutor Mr Chris Coughlan said: “I have pictures of them. They look, as they are designed to look, like guns.



“The defendant trawls the internet to find weapons and buys these weapons. The frightening thing is that these guns can be converted and fire bullets.

“The fact that they could be converted is an aggravating feature. They are dangerous things, I must say.”

The court heard Anderson’s four-year-old grand-daughter was a regular visitor to his home.

Chairman of the bench Mr David Marklew told him: “The possession of weapons is a very serious offence. They are potentially dangerous weapons and you were previously cautioned in 2013.

“You didn’t learn your lesson in 2013. Hopefully you will learn your lesson going forward.”

He added: “You have got a four-year-old child visiting the property. You have to be careful in what you have at home.”

Anderson received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He must also pay £135 in costs, a £140 victim surcharge and undertake 20 days’ work on a rehabilitation programme.