Court left confused as bored woman goes on stealing spree - aged 74

A prolific thief started stealing from shops at the age of 74 because she was bored, a court heard.

June Humphreys, 79, was most recently caught by a supermarket security guard after stealing items from two Stafford stores on December 12 last year.

The pensioner had told police she started shoplifting because she was bored and wanted to get out of her home town of Crewe, about 30 miles away

Humphreys was flanked by security guards and hunched over a shopping trolley as she made her way into a courtroom at Cannock Magistrates Court to admit two counts of theft.

She has 38 previous convictions, all for matters of dishonesty, committed after she reached her mid-seventies.

When asked why she had taken goods worth £23.50 on December 12 in Stafford, she told police officers: “I don’t know why I did it, I just took them, alright?

“I don’t know. I don’t get anything out of it. I’m bored I suppose. I just wanted to get out of Crewe.”

Humphreys was caught by a Sainsbury’s security guard after she took stationery worth £4 from the supermarket in Chell Road.

In her shopping trolley there were two packs of Pampers nappies and baby milk worth £19.50. The items had been stolen from the Wilko store in Broad Street earlier.

She said she had tried to take them for a friend with little money.

The court heard police had issued a warrant for Humphreys’ arrest after she failed to arrive at court for a scheduled hearing on December 30.

For Humphreys, Mr Neil O’Driscoll said she had tried to get a bus to Cannock from Crewe but was unaware where she had to go and got lost.

“But she managed find her way to the court yesterday.”

Chairwoman of the bench Mrs Lisa Elkington-Bourne told Humphreys: “You have got quite a prolific history from over the last few years so it’s difficult to know how to deal with it.

“We are going to fine you.”

Humphreys, of Verdin Court, Crewe, was fined £80.

She must also pay £135 costs and a £30 surcharge. A charge of failing to surrender was withdrawn.