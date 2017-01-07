WATCH: CCTV shows hammer raiders kicking down door at Walsall firm

An engineering firm in Walsall has released CCTV footage in an attempt to catch raiders who smashed their way into the business.

Two men got through a metal shutter, using what is believed to have been a hammer, and kicked a door in at EWL Engineering, on Hall Lane, Walsall Wood.

The would-be thieves quickly scouted the premises and ransacked the company’s office but left empty handed after trying to smash a security camera.

Company bosses had tightened security, including installing CCTV, after a previous break-in. On that occasion, back in October last year, four thieves left with tens of thousands of pounds worth of stock, taking motocross bikes and engines.

They also caused more than £20,000 worth of damage to the roof of the property but no-one was ever arrested.

Dean Long, aged 38, who runs the business with Paul Hodgkiss, 52, said that on Saturday December 17 raiders accessed the property shortly before 10pm.

He said: “They have then kicked the second door in and run straight down the stairs and down to the workshop before coming back up to the office.

“In the office they must have seen the CCTV on the screen and tried to smash the camera. They’ve gone back to the lobby and tried to break the camera but all they’ve done is push it into the roof.

“After seeing the CCTV they’ve just run off and pulled the broken shutters down behind them. We have new sensors installed and when one is triggered the alarm goes off and if the second is triggered it alerts the police.

“So the police have come down immediately but by the time they have got here the shutters have been pulled down so there is no obvious sign we have been broken into.

“One of the guys has fairly distinctive facial features so we are hoping someone will recognise them and tell the police.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “Police responded to a break in at EWL Engineering Ltd in Walsall Wood within ten minutes on Saturday December 17. Upon arrival, there was no sign of the intruders.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101.