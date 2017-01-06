Wolverhampton teen charged over bulldog puppy thefts

A teenager from Wolverhampton is appearing in court today after six French bulldog puppies were stolen in Staffordshire.

Daniel Spencer, aged 19, is due in court after the same dog breeder was raided twice in December.

Thieves failed in their first attempt at the Stoke-on-Trent breeder on December 4, but not long after six puppies - including five bitches and a dog - were stolen.

The young bulldogs have still not been found.