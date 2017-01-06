Winson Green riot: Inmate charged with prison mutiny over disorder

A man has been charged following a prison riot which saw hundreds of prisoners evacuated from one of the country's biggest jails last month.

Ross Queen, 30, will appear before magistrates in Birmingham today charged in connection with disorder at the city prison on December 17.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said detectives alongside the Prison Service and G4S are continuing to investigate the incident at HMP Birmingham.

Riot squads were deployed to the category B prison, which is run by G4S, after receiving reports of prisoners setting fire to stairwells and destroying paper records.

The Victorian prison, formerly known as Winson Green, can hold up to 1,450 inmates and it is understood around 260 prisoners were caught up in the incident which lasted for more than 12 hours.

No prison staff were injured, but West Midlands Ambulance Service said a man believed to be in his 20s was taken to hospital with a facial injury as well as cuts, bruises and reduced consciousness

Some 240 prisoners were moved out of the facility as a result of the disorder.