Teenager locked up over Wolverhampton stabbing where victim fled to Little Dessert Shop

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed a man twice in a row about staring has been locked up for two-and-a-half years.

The 20-year-old victim, Aaron Badhan, was knifed in the stomach and thigh and chased along Wolverhampton city centre streets by a four strong ‘pack’ of youngsters, a judge heard.

He finally sought sanctuary in the Little Dessert Shop in Queen Street where staff and customers did all they could to help until paramedics arrived.

He was bleeding heavily and appeared to be losing consciousness as he asked ‘Am I going to die?’, the city’s Crown Court was told.

The youth – who was 14 at the time – was traced and arrested two-and-a-half weeks later following a public appeal when his photograph was recognised by a former teacher.

WATCH: Worker describes helping attack victim

Trouble flared after Mr Badhan was stared at by a group of youths outside Wolverhampton bus station in Pipers Row as he walked past at around 7pm on January 19 last year.

Mrs Sati Ruck, prosecuting, explained: “When he went up to them and asked what the problem was, the defendant squared up to him.

“He asked the defendant if he wanted to fight him and they went round the corner and faced each other.

“He then saw the defendant, who tried to head butt him, was holding a knife.”

The victim managed to run off despite being attacked by other members of the ‘pack’ but was caught against a wall where the attacker – who cannot be identified – stabbed him in the right side of the abdomen.

The man made a break for it but was knifed again in the left thigh as he turned to run away.

Mrs Ruck continued: “At first he didn’t realise that he had been stabbed until he got halfway along Queen Street where he ran into the Little Dessert Shop asking for assistance from the staff and customers.

“At one stage he appeared to be losing consciousness and was asking if he was going to die.”

He was given assistance at the shop until paramedics arrived to take over treatment.

He was then taken to New Cross Hospital where it was discovered that neither wound had caused serious injury and no internal organ had been damaged.

The defendant, who had a previous conviction for possession of an axe during a ‘large-scale disorder’ and had twice been found at the home of his foster mother with a knife in his pocket since the stabbing, was traced and arrested on February 7.

He admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Jasvir Mann, defending, said: “The confrontation was started by the victim but he did not do anything unlawful.

“It was by luck rather than design that his injuries, though unpleasant, were not more serious.”

The youth, from Wolverhampton and said by a probation officer to present a ‘high risk’ of causing serious harm, was sent to a Young Offenders Institution by Judge Barry Berlin, who told him: “The public must be protected from people who carry knives.

“You were with a pack and chased after him from start to finish and even chased him when he was stabbed and bleeding. You could have killed him.”