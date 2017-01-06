Smash-and-grab gang steal £2,000 hair products from salon

Three hooded men smashed their way into a hair salon stealing £2,000 worth of products and causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

The suspects were seen breaking into Hair Avantgarde in Cheslyn Hay armed with bins and sweeping dozens of styling goods from the shelves.

They targeted the Glenthorne Drive business at around 1.40am today, smashing a glass panel in a front door, before fleeing in a dark coloured car which looked like a Vauxhall Vectra or Astra, towards New Horse Road and Sutherland Road.

Owner Paula Ireson-Lawrence said it was the third time the business had been burgled in the 14 years she has owned it.

She said: "There was a lot of mess. They have stolen all of the retail products.

"They brought in their own bins, smashed their way in the front and just shoved everything into bins. It is annoying I have now got to claim on my insurance."

Ms Ireson-Lawrence urged people to be wary of cheap hair products on the internet, particularly Schwarzkopf goods, warning they could have been stolen from her shop.

Staffordshire Police are investigating the incident.

A statement said: "We have received a report of a break in at a hair salon in Glenthorne Drive in Walsall.

"The offenders made off towards New Horse Road and were then seen in Sutherland Road. No lights were used on the vehicle. The offenders were wearing black hoodies and had their faces concealed.

"Please be on your guard and review security at your premises. Please ensure CCTV and alarm systems are in good working order and are switched on. Please report any suspicious activity to the police immediately."