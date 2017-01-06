First World War medal stolen by masked thieves who struck at pensioner's home

A pensioner had his hands tied as masked robbers raided his home, getting away with a First World War medal.

The crooks struck at the 79-year-old's home in Wren's Nest, Dudley, just minutes before the New Year.

Police have now launched an appeal for information to try and catch raiders.

The was awoken by noises just before midnight on New Year's Eve.

When he opened his back door to investigate he was grabbed by two masked men who pushed him back inside the house.

He was held in the corner of the living room by one of the men, who tied his hands behind his back, while the second who rifled through drawers and cupboards hunting for valuables.

A gold coloured war medal, which was taken.

It is described as round with a horse inscribed on it. A bundle of £50 notes that are no longer legal tender were also taken.

The elderly homeowner was then released and the men fled the property.

DC Gareth Homer from Dudley Police said: “This was a really nasty incident which left the homeowner very shaken.

"We are carrying out thorough investigations but anyone with any information is asked to call 101."

The first suspect was a white man, around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall, who was slim but quite well built. He was in his mid-20s and was wearing a hat and mask.

The second suspect was also a white man, around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and wearing a hat and mask.