Son in court accused over death of father in Birmingham New Road

A man appeared in court today over the death of his father in a crash on the Birmingham New Road.

Kuljinder Gakhal, aged 30, was allegedly driving a Jaguar S Type in which his father, Daljit Gakhal, 52, was a passenger when it crashed with a lorry on May 20.

The crash which killed his father took place at the junction of Tipton Road at around 10.30pm.

Gakhal, of Slough, Berkshire, is accused of death by dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to give permission for a test on a blood sample which had been taken from him.

Having appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court today, he will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on February 2.