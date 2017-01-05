Police hunt four suspects after man knocked out at Black Country pub

Police have released CCTV images of four men they want to trace after a man was knocked out at a pub in the Black Country last month.

The 22-year-old man was at the Old Crown Inn in Carters Lane near the Woodgate Valley Country Park, drinking with his friends, when the assault took place.

He received a broken jaw and had no feeling in his lips weeks later.

CCTV appears to show the man embroiled in a disagreement with one of the men, however three men joined in with the fight outside leaving the man with serious injuries.

The victim was left unconscious, and was taken to hospital for treatment after paramedics were called to the scene of the attack. He sustained a broken jaw, which required surgery and has been left with no feeling in his lips.

He was assaulted at around 12.20am on December 10 and any witnesses are being urged to get in touch with police.

Anyone with information about the assault, or who recognises the suspects pictured is asked to contact PC Anneka Morgan on a.morgan@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk

Information about the incident can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on the charity’s hotline number which is 0800 555 111.