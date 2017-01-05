Community order for addict who smashed up four pub fruit machines

A drug addict who smashed up four fruit machines after breaking into a pub – before going on to trash a nearby factory unit just weeks later – has been given a six-month community order.

Alexander McDonald, of Lye, broke into The Chequers, Stourbridge, on September 27.

On November 13, he smashed a window and climbed into the Customark factory unit on the Hayes trading estate, Lye.

He pleaded guilty to both burglaries.

Mrs Maxine Jarrousse-Jones, prosecuting at Dudley magistrates’ court, said: “Two males broke into the pub via a fire exit. They went to four gambling machines and smashed them until they were destroyed and the cash was taken out.

“It is not known the amount of cash that was taken due to the machines being emptied regularly. The glass panel in the doors cost about £200 to repair.

“The gaming company said that the machines cost about £6,000. When interviewed about the incident he said he could not remember what he was doing on that day in question.

“The other matter was the incident at the Customark factory unit in Lye where McDonald gained entry to a rear window and forced the metal bars behind it.

“He said he had entered the premises to find items to sell to fund his drug addiction.”

McDonald had previous convictions for burglary in 2010.

Patrick Currie, defending, said: “He had been in a stable relationship and things were going well until it collapsed and as a result of that he found it difficult to cope and became very depressed and returned to his old drug habit.

“He accepts that he committed both offences, but it was at a time when he was involved in drugs and at a low.”

McDonald was given a six-month community order and told to pay £500 towards compensation for the gaming company and the pub.

Added on top were £185 in costs and a £85 victim surcharge fee.

The 28 year old also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance.

He was given six penalty points on his licence and told to pay £100.