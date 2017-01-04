West Midlands Police to tackle corruption after Allan Richards scandal

Police plan to predict which officers could be susceptible to corruption and offer them more training, it has emerged.

West Midlands temporary assistant chief constable Alex Murray said the force was devising a system that would highlight those most likely to exploit or abuse their position.

It comes in the wake of the Allan Richards scandal who exploited his role as a constable for 30 years to sexually assault vulnerable young boys.

Mr Murray said: “It’s about looking at their career history. What factors are there that could allow us to educate them or offer training in an area before they abuse their position.

“For example, an officer who has had a large number of complaints may be someone we need to offer more training so we can prevent corruption from happening.”

The Express & Star previously revealed that the police would also be boosting its spying powers on its own officers, as well as revetting staff in its public protection unit, firearms squad and all officers with more than 10 years’ experience.

Mr Murray, speaking at yesterday’s strategic policing and crime board meeting in Birmingham, said that 99 per cent of officers were decent, honest and committed to protecting the public, but that one or two did abuse their power and positions.

“We are involved in policing because we want to protect the public and help those in need. When we see a police officer who exploits their position it is a betrayal of the public’s trust and a betrayal to their peers.

“I can tell you that police officers find such things totally abhorrent. We take it seriously and will stamp it out.

“West Midlands Police is a big organisation – the second biggest force in the UK – and there will be one or two who will exploit their position. We will weed them out.”